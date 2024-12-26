The health of a man in Uttar Pradesh worsened after he found a dead lizard in the food served to him in a hospital. A Journalist who shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) said that a dead lizard was found in a patient's food at Saraswati Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. It is also reported that the patient's condition worsened after he consumed the food which contained the dead lizard. Soon after the man's health worsened, his wife approached the police and filed a complaint against the hospital. Dog Attack in Hapur: Pitbull Brutally Attacks Kid Playing Outside His House in UP, Video Surfaces.

