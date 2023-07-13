Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Water Treatment Plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being closed in view of the rising water level of the Yamuna River. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "This would cause water problems in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the water level of the river decreases, we will try to restart these Plants again." The development comes after Kejriwal announced the closure of schools in areas inundated with floodwater. The national capital recorded a rapid increase in Yamuna's water level over the past three days. Delhi Flood: CM Arvind Kejriwal Declares Holiday in Schools in Areas Inundated With Floodwater After River Yamuna Swells to Record Level.

Water Treatment Plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla Closed

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets, "Due to the rising water level of River Yamuna, Water Treatment Plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being closed. This would cause water problems in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the water level of the river decreases, we will try to… pic.twitter.com/Rx1bAzAsgb — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Delhi to Face Water Shortage

यमुना में बढ़ते जल स्तर की वजह से वज़ीराबाद, चन्द्रावल और ओखला वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद करने पड़ रहे हैं। इस वजह से दिल्ली के कुछ इलाक़ों में पानी की परेशानी होगी। जैसे ही यमुना का पानी कम होगा, इन्हें जल्द से जल्द चालू करने की कोशिश करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023

