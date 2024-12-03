Today, December 3, is the 140th birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, the former President of India. On his birth anniversary, politicians across party lines took to social media to extend birthday wishes and remember Rajendra Prasad, the country's first President on his jayanti. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Rajendra Prasad's ideal life, which embodies the philosophy of "simple living, high thinking", will always inspire all of us. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Sana Malik also paid tribute to the first President of India. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that Rajendra Prasad continues to inspire successive generations of Indians as a towering leader worthy of emulation.

Humble Tribute to the Great Freedom Fighter

#DrRajendraPrasad

Your Life Dedicated to National Service Will Always Inspire the Countrymen

Heartfelt Tributes to the First President of India

Heartfelt tributes to the first President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary.#RajendraPrasad pic.twitter.com/D46gHyDQGG — Sana Malik-Shaikh ثنا ملک-شیخ सना मलिक-शेख (@sanamalikshaikh) December 3, 2024

He Continues To Inspire Successive Generations of Indians

My respectful tributes to freedom fighter, Gandhian & the first President of our Republic, Babu Rajendra Prasad, who had also served as the president of the Constituent Assembly with exemplary distinction. Babuji is remembered for his exceptional integrity, striking simplicity &… pic.twitter.com/DTzV4LN5P4 — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) December 3, 20

We Remember His Unique Leadership and Contribution to the Freedom Struggle

भारत के प्रथम राष्ट्रपति डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद जी की जयंती पर हम उनके अद्वितीय नेतृत्व और स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में योगदान को याद करते हैं। नमन 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s7rTEUDl02 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 3, 2024

