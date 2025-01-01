The first sunrise of 2025 was celebrated across India with breathtaking visuals from Kochi, Puri, and Chennai, flooding social media. Early risers captured the serene beauty of the new year’s dawn, showcasing vibrant hues of orange and pink reflecting over the seas. In Kochi, the horizon lit up against calm waters, while Puri’s beaches offered mesmerising views of the sun rising over the Bay of Bengal. Chennai saw locals gather along Marina Beach to welcome New Year 2025 with hope and joy, marking a fresh beginning for the year ahead. Last Sunrise of 2024 Videos: Viral Clips Capture Beauty of the Final Sunrise of Year From Across India As Country Awaits To Welcome New Year 2025.

First Sunrise of 2025 Videos

#WATCH | Kerala | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Kochi. pic.twitter.com/wM0gyWQHWX — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Madurai. pic.twitter.com/iyTwkFjoqm — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Chennai. Visuals from Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/jW67VD1T6V — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Mussoorie. Visuals from Lal Tibba. pic.twitter.com/3Z0K7n9KV5 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

#WATCH | Odisha | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Puri. pic.twitter.com/vfYWBuTe7C — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

#WATCH | West Bengal | Visuals of the first sunrise of the year 2025 from Howrah. pic.twitter.com/YOReD886Nn — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

