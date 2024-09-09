In a shocking incident in Seemapuri, Delhi, four armed men stormed a local club, threatening a bouncer at gunpoint. In the video that surfaced on September 9, one of the assailants, pointing a pistol at the bouncer's head outside the Kaanch Club, demanded he kneel, saying, "Get on your knees or I'll blow your brains out." The attackers then began firing shots into the air, causing panic among the crowd. According to the Delhi Police, the suspects had entered the club demanding free entry. One of the accused, identified as Shahrukh, has been arrested, while the search for the other assailants is ongoing. Delhi Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Neighbour While She Was Alone at Home in Ranhola, Accused at Large.

Armed Men Open Fire Outside Kaanch Club in Delhi

दिल्ली में बदमाशों के हौसले बुलंद, सीमापुरी के एक क्लब में बाउंसर के सिर पर पिस्टल रखी, सभी को घुटनों के बल बिठाया और ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की। दिल्ली पुलिस के मुताबिक एक बदमाश शाहरुख गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, बाकी की तलाश जारी है। क्लब में फ्री एंट्री मांग रहे थे आरोपी। pic.twitter.com/Mu8KLSyJVV — Gagandeep Singh (@GagandeepNews) September 8, 2024

