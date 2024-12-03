Today, December 3, the Kerala High Court slammed the heirs of late CPI(M) leader MM Lawrence for continuing their fight over donation of his mortal remains to the Ernakulam Government Medical College for medical research and educational purposes. While some of MM Lawrence's children said that their father wished to have his body donated to science, one daughter Asha Lawrence has reported opposed the same. She has approached the Kerala High Court for the third time seeking to bury his body in accordance with Christian religious rites. Today, during the hearing, a bench of Chief Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice S Manu criticised the parties for fighting the issue before the court instead of trying to settle it amicably within the family."At the most, we will appoint some senior person as a mediator...At least have some respect for the person who has passed away," Chief Justice Jamdar said. ‘Justice for Jumbos’: Kerala High Court Comes to the Aid of Elephants, Issues Strict Guidelines.

High Court Slams Heirs of Late MM Lawrence

