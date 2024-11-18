A minor girl and three boys were apprehended in a car this morning, all dressed in school uniforms. They were accused of attempting to kidnap the girl. Following the incident, the police launched an investigation and discovered that the girl was the daughter of Mr Rastogi, while the boy was Mr Mishra's son, who were Instagram friends. Further investigation revealed that two of the boys accompanying Mr Mishra's son were Muslim, one of whom was the car driver. After the incident, Hindu organizations gathered at the police station, causing a commotion, with the focus shifting from Mr Mishra’s son to the two Muslim boys, Muzaffar and Irshad. As a result, an FIR has been filed against all three boys for the alleged kidnapping of the minor girl. Bareilly: Hindu Group Members Create Ruckus At Food Stall, Accuse Biryani Vendor of Deception Over ‘Shubh Labh’ Sticker; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Hindu Organizations Protest at Police Station After Three Boys, Including Two Muslims

बरेली, यूपी में आज सुबह कार में स्कूल ड्रेस में 1 नाबालिग लड़की और 3 लड़के पकड़े गए। आरोप लगा कि वो इस लड़की का किडनैप करके लेकर जा रहे थे। पुलिस जांच में पता चला कि रस्तौगी जी की लड़की और मिश्रा जी का लड़का इंस्टा फ्रेंड थे। मिश्रा जी के लड़के के साथ जो 2 लड़के थे, वो मुस्लिम… pic.twitter.com/kEQodIPUTh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 18, 2024

