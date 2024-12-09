Tensions escalated during a protest by ASHA workers in the Koti area of Hyderabad on Monday, as one worker slapped Sultan Bazaar Police Inspector Srinivas Chary. The protest, led by the BRTU (a trade union affiliated with the BRS party), demanded a hike in remuneration for ASHA workers to INR 18,000 per month. The protest took place at the DME office campus, where several ASHA workers gathered to voice their concerns. As the demonstration grew more intense, the police detained numerous workers. Amid the commotion, one ASHA worker, frustrated by her detention and forced into a police van, slapped Inspector Chary. Hyderabad: Police Stop ‘Unpermitted’ MRPS Protest Rally To Tank Bund Over SC Sub-Categorisation in Secunderabad (Watch Video)

ASHA Worker Slaps Police Inspector During Demonstration Over Remuneration Hike

