In a notable decision, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has announced that he will no longer accept flowers or shawls traditionally offered as marks of respect. This change in protocol aims to encourage a more meaningful and sustainable form of expression from well-wishers. From now on, well-wishers wishing to convey their love and respect are urged to consider presenting books as gifts. "May all your love and affection continue to be on me," Siddaramaiah wrote in a tweet.

Books Instead of Flowers or Shawls:

I have decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people who often give it as a mark of respect. This is for during both personal and public events. People can give books if they want to express their love and respect in the form of gifts. May all your love and affection… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 21, 2023

