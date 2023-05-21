In a notable decision, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has announced that he will no longer accept flowers or shawls traditionally offered as marks of respect. This change in protocol aims to encourage a more meaningful and sustainable form of expression from well-wishers. From now on, well-wishers wishing to convey their love and respect are urged to consider presenting books as gifts. "May all your love and affection continue to be on me," Siddaramaiah wrote in a tweet.

Books Instead of Flowers or Shawls:

