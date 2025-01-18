Led by Mayank Agarwal, Karnataka over the Vidarbha challenge, and lifted their fifth title in as many summit finales of the competition, winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Final by 36 runs. In a high-scoring encounter, Ravichandran Smaran starred with the bat for Karnataka slamming a 92-ball 101, while bowlers Vasuki Koushik, Prasidh Krishna, and Abhilash Shetty claimed three wickets apiece to stop Vidarbha from chasing down 349. Jitesh Sharma Grabs Sensational Diving Catch to Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad During Vidarbha vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 Semifinal Match (Watch Video).

Karnataka Clinch VHT 2024-25 Title

𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗮 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 #𝗩𝗶𝗷𝗮𝘆𝗛𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! 🏆 👏 Their 5⃣th Final & it's their5⃣th Title! 🙌 🙌 Karnataka beat the spirited Vidarbha side 36 by runs to win the #Final! 👌 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ZZjfWXaajB @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/Y7z0Pcho6w — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 18, 2025

