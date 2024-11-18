The Kerala High Court recently said that body shaming of a woman by her sister-in-law would prima facie amount to willful conduct to cause injury to health of a woman to attract an offence of cruelty under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPCA). As per the details of the case, the sister-in-law had approached the High Court to quash the criminal proceedings against her, stating that she would not come within the term "relative" under Section 498A to attract an offence of cruelty. However, the high court bench of Justice A Badharudeen stated that spouses of siblings who are residing in the matrimonial home would also come under the term "relative" in Section 498A. Notably, the woman petitioner is the third accused who has approached the high court to quash criminal proceedings against her, with the first accused being the husband and the father-in-law being arrayed as the second accused. ‘Post-Partum Depression Is Common, Family Court Should Not Have Granted Permanent Custody of the Daughter’: Kerala High Court Sets Aside Family Court’s Order Granting Permanent Custody of Child to Father.

Woman Approaches Court Seeking Quashing of Criminal Proceedings Against Her

