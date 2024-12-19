A leopard was found dead in Metlapalli village, Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, on December 19 after getting caught in a snare trap set for wild pigs. The male leopard was trapped by villagers who aimed to protect their crops from wild boars. Forest authorities confirmed the death after a video surfaced showing officials inspecting the animal. Reportedly, an investigation has been launched, and the accused individuals will be booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Viscera samples will be collected, and a postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Leopard Spotted in Andhra Pradesh: Viral Video Shows Big Cat Hunting Dog Near Srisailam Temple Toll Gate.

Leopard Found Dead in Andhra Pradesh:

