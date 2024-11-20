Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, cast their votes for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in Mumbai today, November 20. Ambani, his sons Anant and Akash, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta were seen leaving the polling booth, showcasing their inked fingers, as captured in a video shared by ANI. The results will be declared on November 23, as the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance seeks to retain power while the MVA coalition aims for a strong comeback. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray and Family Cast Their Vote in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Ambani Family Shows Inked Fingers After Voting in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his sons Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta leave after casting their vote for the #MaharashtraElections2024. pic.twitter.com/gFEeRoYCnX — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

