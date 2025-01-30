A disturbing incident has come to light from Mumbai, where a man was seen trying to sexually assault a stray dog in the city. A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the video of the incident and issued a "Public Safety Alert" warning. "We need your support to spread awareness about a dangerous individual who poses a threat to our community," the post read. In the viral clip, a man is allegedly seen trying to assault a dog on a footover bridge in Mumbai sexually. Soon after the disturbing video surfaced online, Mumbai police urged GRP Mumbai to take action in connection with the incident. Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Rescues Male Puppy Raped by Boy, Dog’s Internal Organs Damaged – Disturbing Videos Surface.

Man Tries To Sexually Assault Stray Dog in Mumbai (Trigger Warning)

