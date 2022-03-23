Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas paid tribute to revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru stating that their sacrifices for the country will always inspire countrymen. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi too paid tribute to the three freedom fighters.

PM Narendra Modi Tweeted:

शहीद दिवस पर भारत माता के अमर सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के लिए मर मिटने का उनका जज्बा देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

Tweet by Congress Leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi:

भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु वो विचार हैं जो सदा अमर रहेंगे। जब-जब अन्याय के ख़िलाफ़ कोई आवाज़ उठेगी, उस आवाज़ में इन शहीदों का अक्स होगा। जिस दिल में देश के लिए मर-मिटने का जज़्बा होगा, उस दिल में इन तीन वीरों का नाम होगा। #ShaheedDiwas pic.twitter.com/NCh6RCM7ZL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2022

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM, Paid Tribute:

On #ShaheedDiwas, my humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who made the supreme sacrifice for freedom of our nation. Their exemplary valour, dedication and patriotism shall inspire generations to come. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 23, 2022

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Tweeted:

On #ShaheedDiwas, my homage to great revolutionaries, #BhagatSingh, #Sukhdev & #Rajguru who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country. Their selfless sacrifice and commitment to our motherland will continue to inspire. pic.twitter.com/4pZKXI51Sr — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 23, 2022

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam CM, Remembers Valiant Trio:

Remembering the valiant trio of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev and Shaheed Rajguru on #ShaheedDiwas Their contributions towards Bharat's independence are etched in the golden annals of history. In Amrit Kaal, let's build a Bharat that honours the sacrifice of our braves. pic.twitter.com/mYmin7Moz9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 23, 2022

EAM S Jaishankar Paid Tributes:

Tributes to the revolutionary leaders Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who gave their all to the motherland. The nation will always be indebted to them for infusing a spirit of patriotism and inspiring generations of youth.#ShaheedDiwas — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 23, 2022

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tweeted:

Solemn tributes to the Veer Shaheeds #BhagatSingh, #Rajguru and #Sukhdev on their martyrdom day. Their immortal sacrifice and ideals continue to inspire us all.#ShaheedDiwas #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/P3ltFmkS2E — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 23, 2022

