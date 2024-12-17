In a rare and stern action, the CEO of Noida Authority took a bold step after witnessing the plight of an elderly couple who had been struggling to get their file processed at the office. The couple had been running from pillar to post, seeking approval for their file, but were left frustrated as no action was being taken. Upon seeing the couple's struggle, the CEO, visibly upset, ordered all employees to stand for 30 minutes as a form of punishment. The unusual measure was aimed at reprimanding staff for their lack of responsiveness and commitment to their work. The incident has sparked debate, with some praising the CEO’s decisive approach while others questioning the appropriateness of the punishment. The elderly couple’s experience has also highlighted issues related to delays and inefficiency in government offices. Honey Trap Gang Busted in Noida: 5 Extort Money From Nearly 24 Men by Threatening To Trap Them in Rape Case After They Search for 'Real Meet Girl' on Google, Arrested (Watch Video).

30-Minute Standing Punishment in Noida

नोएडा अथॉरिटी में एक बुजुर्ग दंपति फाइल पास कराने के लिए भटक रहे थे, लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं हो रही थी। CEO ने ये देख सभी कर्मचारियों को 30 मिनट तक खड़े होकर काम करने की सजा सुनाई !! pic.twitter.com/yUgMZlu4xE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 17, 2024

