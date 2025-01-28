A tragic incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a minor boy died after being kicked by a female horse (mare) during a wedding celebration. The shocking incident was caught on camera in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. A video of the unfortunate incident has also surfaced online. In the viral clip, the female horse is seen dancing during a wedding celebration in Kanpur. As the video moves further, the mare is seen accidentally kicking the child, who is seen passing behind the animal. It is reported that the horse's kick was so brutal that the child lost his life on the spot. Kanpur Dog Attack: Pet Dog Bites Woman Riding Scooter in UP, Canine Owner Assaults Victim for Complaining; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Horse Kicks Child in Kanpur (Trigger Warning)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)