On Tuesday, January 21, the Bombay High Court imposed costs of INR 1 lakh on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its "malafide action" in a case involving a developer and his business dealings. The high court bench of Justice Milind Jadhav expressed strong disapproval of the agency's handling of the case and emphasised the necessity for such agencies to operate within the confines of the law and not harass citizens. Justice Milind Jadhav also said that due process must be followed to avoid undue oppression. "I am compelled to levy exemplary costs because a strong message needs to be sent to the Law Enforcement Agencies like ED that they should conduct themselves within the parameters of law and that they cannot take law into their own hands without application of mind and harass citizens," the court said. The high court observed while quashing the "process" issued against a Mumbai based developer in August 2024 by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Justice Alok Aradhe Sworn in as New Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

HC Imposes INR 1 Lakh Costs on ED

Bombay High Court slaps ₹1 lakh costs on ED, warns agency not to harass citizens report by @sahyaja https://t.co/I2iWYlxXGF — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)