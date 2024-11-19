During a hearing of a case relating to a senior citizen being booked for growing cannabis in his backyard, Karnataka High Court judge Justice M Nagaprasanna questioned the accused's lawyer. Justice M Nagaprasanna who was visibly amused, asked the counsel as to why the man was growing it. "Out of passion?" he asked. To this, the man's counsel said that the cannabis grew on its own from cross-pollination. ‘You Allege Rape After 22 Years of Living Together as a Couple’: Karnataka High Court Quashes Rape Case Filed Against Man by His Live-In Partner of 22 Years.

Senior Citizen Booked for Growing Cannabis in His Backyard

