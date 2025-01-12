The Bombay High Court recently said that a wife filing a false complaint against her husband just to correct his behaviour would not find a place in harmonious relations a married couple would maintain normally and the same will amount to cruelty. The division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna observed while refusing to interfere with the decision of a Family Court, which granted divorce to the couple and noted the fact that the wife had lodged a false case against the husband and his family members, which caused them mental cruelty. "Also, once the mind of a spouse is corrupted to resort to a false prosecution against a spouse, it is certain that the spouse has lost all reasonableness and rationality to maintain solemnity of the marriage," the bench said. HC on Pregnancy Termination: Does Woman With Below Average Intelligence Have No Right To Be a Mother? Bombay High Court Asks After Man Seeks Pregnancy Termination of Adoptive Daughter.

HC Refuses to Interfere with Family Court Order

