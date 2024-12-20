A shocking video showing a bus driving against traffic on Bengaluru’s NICE Road has gone viral, drawing widespread condemnation from netizens. The video footage, which has amassed over 213,400 views since being shared, shows the bus travelling from the Electronic City toll towards the Bannerghatta toll. In the video, the bus is seen attempting to enter Bannerghatta Road by navigating on the wrong side of the road. The incident, which took place between the Bannerghatta junction and the Electronic City toll, highlights the growing concerns about traffic safety on one of Bengaluru's key transportation routes. The shocking footage has sparked outrage online, with many criticizing the reckless behaviour of the driver. "That's worthy of cancelling the Driving License," one user wrote. Karnataka: 4 Inmates Caught on Camera Drinking Alcohol, Smoking Inside Cell at Kalaburagi Central Prison; Officials Respond After Old Video Goes Viral.

Video Shows Bus Driving on Wrong Side of Bengaluru’s NICE Road

🚨 Dangerous Driving Alert! 🚨 Bus driving the wrong way on the Nice Road ! 😱 This reckless behavior could lead to serious accidents if a collision occurs. the driver and the owner should be held accountable. Let’s prioritize safety on the roads!#RoadSafety @blrcitytraffic pic.twitter.com/Mt5d0KQHaY — Capt.Santhosh. K.C. (@captsanthoshkc) December 19, 2024

'Worthy of Cancelling Driving Licence'

That's worthy of cancelling the Driving License — Sreehari Variar (@sreeharivariar) December 20, 2024

'Probably Going to Loo'

He is probably going to the loo! — Alben Sigamani (@alben_sigamani) December 19, 2024

'Should Be Penalised Heavily'

Should be penalised heavily — saneyedoc (@saneyedoc1) December 19, 2024

'3 Years Jail'

He should be jailed for 3 years. — Sounderrajan R (@Sounderrn) December 19, 2024

