Mokshada Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month or Argahayana month. This Hindu festival is dedicated to the Lord Krishna avatar of Lord Vishnu. This day coincides with Gita Jayanti, which is the day when Bhagavad Gita was born as Lord Krishna recited to it Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. It is considered very auspicious to distribute copies of the Bhagavad Gita on this day. Vaishnavas observe a 24-hour fast in honour of the deity Krishna on this day and it is believed that those who observe this fast sincerely and worship Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu with complete devotion can attain Moksha after death. On Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2022, share these messages and greetings with everyone you know as wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Date & Significance: Know Vrat Katha, Parana Time for Breaking Fast and How To Observe Guruvayur Ekadashi Vrat.

Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Messages and Greetings

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Pious Day, I Wish That Lord Vishnu Accepts All Your Prayers and Helps You Wash Away All Your Sins. Wishing You a Very Happy Mokshada Ekadashi.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Leave Our Ego Behind and Surrender Before the Compassionate Lord Vishnu. May We Get Rid of All Our Vices and Emerge As Better Human Beings — A Very Blissful Vaikuntha Ekadashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lord Vishnu Is the Preserver of the Universe. Let’s Offer Our Prayers to the Almighty Today so He Nurtures Us. Happy Ekadashi!

Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Vaikuntha Ekadashi, May You Be Blessed With Lord Vishnu’s Choicest Blessings. A Very Blissful Ekadashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

Happy Mokshada Ekadashi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Celebrating the Glory of Lord Vishnu and His Triumph Over Evil Every Time He Took an Avatar To Save Humanity. Happy Mokshada Ekadashi.

