One of its kind festivals in October, Karwa Chauth, is celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm. This year, Karwa Chauth 2021 falls on October 24. Married women observe this day-long nirjala vrat for the health and long life of their husbands. The day also witnesses an exchange of festive greetings from dawn to dusk. People send Sargi wishes and greetings early morning and again post moonrise (Chandra Darshan). In this article, here’s a bunch of Happy Karwa Chauth wishes, images, greetings and quotes that one can send after moonrise. There are special Karwa Chauth 2021 romantic messages, WhatsApp greetings, Karva Chauth WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Karva Chauth wishes in Hindi and SMS to send to husband and wife on the day.

List of Karwa Chauth 2021 Wishes and Messages

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are My First Love and I’m Willing to Take Chance, Until Life Is Through, I’ll Still Be Loving You. I’ll B True to You, Just a Promise From You’ll Do..!!! Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: अपने हाथों में चूड़ियाँ सजाये , माथे पर अपने सिन्दूर लगाए , निकली हर सुहागन चाँद के इंतज़ार में , रब्ब उनकी हर मनोकामना पूरी करे|

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When I Say I Love You, It Doesn’t Mean Just 3 Words of Love, It Means I Care for You, I Trust You, I Believe You, I Miss You, Love Sometimes Changes Some Moment And Sometimes Whole Life! Happy Karwa Chauth 2021!

Karwa Chauth Romantic Pic (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janhit Me Jari Aaj Ye Farman Hai, Dil Se Nikla Hua Ye Humara Armaan Hai Aaj Karva Chauth Suhani, Jis Par Fida Hamari Jaan Hain…!!!

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tum Mile Mujhe Ek Pyar Ki Tarha, Sath Tumhara Hai Sansar Ki Tarha, Yu Hi Bana Rahe Rishta Apna Khubsurat Ehsas Ki Tarha. Happy Karwa Chauth Dear.

Beautiful Karwa Chauth Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Message Reads: सुन्दरता की प्रतिस्पर्धा अपने पुरे शबाब पे है.. आज एक चाँद दूसरे चाँद के इंतज़ार में है..!!

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of Moon Is Showered in Our Married Life Forever. Happy Karwa Chauth.

Happy Karwa Chauth (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Moon Has Never Been So Romantic, You Have Never Looked So Gorgeous. It Is the Magical Touch of Your Love That Makes Karwa Chauth So Special and So Meaningful for Both of Us. Wishing You Happy Karwa Chauth My Loving Wife. I Promise to Love You Forever.

