Billboard Music Awards' Finalists! Check Full List Here

let's gooooooo. watch an incredible lineup reveal the 2021 #BBMAs finalists right here, right now! https://t.co/td4RRRx2hd — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 29, 2021

BTS Earns Four BBMAs Nominations!

BTS have received 4 nominations at Billboard Music Awards 2021 🔹Top Selling Song (Dynamite) 🔹Top Song Sales Artist 🔹Top Duo/Group 🔹Top Social Artist BTS PAVED THE WAY We will take all that awards 😊 Congrats boys 🎉💜 pic.twitter.com/nezseeM59N — miridin_jk (@miridin_dindin) April 29, 2021

K-Pop ARMYs Are Beyond Proud

PAVED THE WAYY!! OUR KINGS NOMINATED AGAIN!!!! LETS GOOOO BTS PAVED THE WAY Congratulations BTS Billboard Music Awards BTS WORLD DOMINATION #BBMAs 💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/B3HXIPn4Ne — Kelsey Gordon (@kelseygordon202) April 29, 2021

Congratulatory and Praise-Worthy Tweets Flood Timeline

"BTS PAVED THE WAY" We are so proud of the bts we know this so easy for bts ...☺️💛💛 Because they are perfect ..🔥🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/xEkw5jAsVD — 위닫..☺️🌙 (@anud200) April 29, 2021

Celebratory Moment for BTS

BTS got 4 nomination for BBMAS. I'm so proud of them 😭😭😭😭😭 BTS PAVED THE WAY pic.twitter.com/nMFnCeTLkA — hen and mishA bts army (@farijabi6) April 29, 2021

