Billboard Music Awards' Finalists! Check Full List Here
let's gooooooo. watch an incredible lineup reveal the 2021 #BBMAs finalists right here, right now! https://t.co/td4RRRx2hd
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) April 29, 2021
BTS Earns Four BBMAs Nominations!
BTS have received 4 nominations at Billboard Music Awards 2021
🔹Top Selling Song (Dynamite)
🔹Top Song Sales Artist
🔹Top Duo/Group
🔹Top Social Artist
BTS PAVED THE WAY
We will take all that awards 😊
Congrats boys 🎉💜 pic.twitter.com/nezseeM59N
— miridin_jk (@miridin_dindin) April 29, 2021
K-Pop ARMYs Are Beyond Proud
PAVED THE WAYY!! OUR KINGS NOMINATED AGAIN!!!! LETS GOOOO
BTS PAVED THE WAY
Congratulations BTS
Billboard Music Awards
BTS WORLD DOMINATION #BBMAs 💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/B3HXIPn4Ne
— Kelsey Gordon (@kelseygordon202) April 29, 2021
Congratulatory and Praise-Worthy Tweets Flood Timeline
"BTS PAVED THE WAY"
We are so proud of the bts we know this so easy for bts ...☺️💛💛
Because they are perfect ..🔥🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/xEkw5jAsVD
— 위닫..☺️🌙 (@anud200) April 29, 2021
Celebratory Moment for BTS
BTS got 4 nomination for BBMAS. I'm so proud of them 😭😭😭😭😭
BTS PAVED THE WAY pic.twitter.com/nMFnCeTLkA
— hen and mishA bts army (@farijabi6) April 29, 2021
