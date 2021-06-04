A video of an elephant bidding farewell to his loving master (mahout) who died of cancer is doing rounds on the internet. The name of the elephant is Pallat Brahmadathan. The incident took place in Kottayam, Kerala. According to the Indian Express report, the 74-year-old man Kunnakkad Damodaran Nair alias Omanachettan who died due to cancer was known for his love for elephants. Now, the video of the elephant paying last respect to his master Kunnakkad Damodaran Nair alias Omanachettan is making everyone emotional. Take a look:

An elephant comes to bid final farewell to his papaan (mahout). pic.twitter.com/VexNAtPwNh — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) June 3, 2021

