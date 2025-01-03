A shocking CCTV footage from Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, showing a high-speed auto overturning on a man tying his shoelaces on the road. Miraculously, the man escaped with minor injuries, while another was critically injured. The incident occurred on January 1 near Maihar’s famous Maa Sharda temple, where devotees had gathered for New Year prayers. Vinay Kewat and Atul Kewat, returning home after visiting the temple, paused on the road when Atul stopped to tie his shoe. Suddenly, an out-of-control auto flipped over Atul, grazing him and crashing onto Vinay, who was sitting nearby. While Atul stood up with minor injuries, Vinay sustained serious wounds and was rushed to the hospital. Both were initially treated at a civil hospital and later referred to Satna District Hospital. The viral video has sparked concern over road safety and reckless driving. Thane: Youth Forced to Apologise by Mob in Mumbra After Spat With Fruit Vendor Over Speaking Marathi, MNS Reacts As Video Goes Viral.

Auto Overturns on Man Tying Shoe, Leaves One Seriously Injured

पलटी खाते हुए युवक के ऊपर से गुजर गई ऑटो, धूल झाड़कर खड़ा हो गया शख्स एमपी : मैहर जिले से एक हैरान कर देने वाला एक सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है। इस वीडियो में एक शख्स सड़क पर बैठ कर जूते का लेश बांध रहा था, तभी तेज रफ्तार ऑटो अनियंत्रित होकर उसके ऊपर पलट गया। हादसे के बाद वह उठ… pic.twitter.com/4IbairL7rA — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) January 3, 2025

