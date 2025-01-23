A video of a Tesla Cybertruck replica built by a Pakistani engineer is going viral online. Wali Muhammad, an engineer and resident of Gujranwala, successfully built the replica of Tesla’s Cybertruck. The project was commissioned through Mughal Safeguard by a client, and it was built in the engineer’s workshop. The vehicle very closely resembles the actual Cybertruck, showcasing the engineer’s skills and attention to detail. According to reports, the cost of building the vehicle was PKR 3 million, and it has been delivered to the client. While the video gained traction, it also sparked a memefest online. Watch the viral video below. Tesla Cybertruck Owners Spot Major Flaw in Vehicle Like ‘Vehicle’s Panelling’, ‘Right Turn Signal’ and More After Driving for Some Miles, Says Report.

