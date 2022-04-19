The bizarre yet scary theory of a Loch Ness Monster that allegedly lives in the large freshwater lake near Inverness, Scotland has got a new twist now. According to reports, a molecular ecologist at the University of Derby, Michael Sweet, recently confirmed that "there are no whales whatsoever in Loch Ness". Earlier, experts suggested that the unknown thing that stuck out from the lake resembled a whale's genitalia. There were many popular Twitter threads associated with the Loch Ness monster that gave multiple study material for the claim. Baby Dragon Spotted! Russian Fisherman Finds Bizarre Sea Creature in the Norwegian Sea, Picture Goes Viral.

Have A Look:

No, the Loch Ness Monster isn’t just a whale penis, professor says https://t.co/HwUl8utykB pic.twitter.com/6vx6bkLAoy — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2022

