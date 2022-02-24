The ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine is driving the stock market investors crazy. Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region. The aftereffect of the operation was a fall of 1,900 Points in Sensex, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 572 points. Right after the stock market crash update, netizens took to Twitter to exchange rib-tickling memes, jokes, and puns on the Sensex crash. Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia Destroys Ukraine Airbases, Air Defences.

Stock Market Crash Hilarious Memes

All The Stock Market Investors Right Now

Meme Makers On Point

Standard Mood

Me and My other Fellow investors to Russia right now 😭#stockmarketcrash#RussiaUkraineConflictpic.twitter.com/qSm1jq37k9 — parth Shah 💫 (@ParthSh81717141) February 24, 2022

Sensex Crash Humorous Puns

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)