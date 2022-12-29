The micro-blogging platform Twitter was down for thousands of users recently, and a lot of them reported issues with accessing the social media website. At the same time, many others also complained that their Twitter notifications were not working. While this usually leads to frustration for those who can’t access the site, it also leads to plenty of amazing memes that get hilarious with people using Twitter to find comfort in Twitter not working. Check out some Twitter Down funny memes and jokes social media users shared. Twitter Down: Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging Site Suffers Major Outage, Several Users Face Trouble Signing in.

Twitter Down Funny Memes

The last Twitter employer trying to reboot the router #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/YFDJwlGRyR — jvlfilms  (@jvlfilms) December 29, 2022

Well...

#ElonMusk:Will he destroy #Tesla simultaneously w/ #TwitterDown? That wld make him a genius of sorts, I suppose? Any philanthropic billionaires out there,want to take one of spinning plates off #BoyBlunder? Think of it as saving Democracy’s eco-culture! Buy Twitter cheaply now! pic.twitter.com/8lYDfPVeBC — Cara Mia (@CaraMia200) December 28, 2022

Some Survivors!

I may be one of the last accounts online. If you're seeing this, there are other survivors. Go to the north, there is a compound there with access #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/MDD5LxvlEA — Patrick 🐀 (@PaddyHuff) December 29, 2022

LOL

Twitter when Elon Musk tries to fix any errors #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/fQi4ugm2Jo — 💜🖤 (@Es1_Violet) December 29, 2022

Just Genius

