Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli is not exactly people’s person. Time and again, the 36-year-old is seen in an uncomfortable situation around fans who simply adore him as their idol. Some days ago, Virat, who is lately in Mumbai, was left frustrated as fans surrounded him for pictures on his way to Alibaug. The former Indian captain was heard snapping a few of them, saying, “Bhai mera raasta mat roko” (English: Don’t block my way). And now, another viral video shows Virat Kohli behaving in an unpleasant manner with an Indian Armed Force official. A video is doing rounds on Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) that shows Virat Kohli getting out of his car, likely heading to Alibaug, where he owns a house. Unsurprisingly, he is surrounded by enthusiastic fans, including a CISF personnel who approached Virat with a desire to take a selfie. The cricketer seemed to shut down his request immediately and continued to walk. This behaviour displayed by Virat Kohli has not gone down too well with netizens, including many self-proclaimed ardent Kohli fans. Many are slamming the batsman for disrespecting the “Indian Army Man,” a few while calling out the cricketer’s rude behaviour, also clarified that the individual was CISF personnel and did not belong to the Indian Army. CISF stands for Central Industrial Security Force and is an armed police force in India that protects large institutions, including government-owned, joint ventures, and private industrial undertakings. Virat Kohli Confronts Booing Fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground After Being Dismissed Late on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

