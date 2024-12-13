South Africa star cricketer Rassie van der Dussen reached a glorious milestone in his international career. The star batter became the 12th player from his country to play 50 or more T20I matches. Rassie van der Dussen achieved this feat during the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 13. Veteran cricketer David Miller is the only player from his country to play 100 or more T20I matches. PAK 90/1 in 10 Overs | South Africa vs Pakistan Live Score Updates of 2nd T20I 2024: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam Looking Good at Halfway Mark.

50 and Counting for Rassie van der Dussen

5️⃣0️⃣ and counting! Big ups to Rassie vd Dussen, as he makes his 50th T20i cap for the Proteas tonight against Pakistan.🇿🇦🏏👏#WozaNawe#BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/McpvK6hf4r — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 13, 2024

