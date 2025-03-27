Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Lucknow chased down a 191-run target in 16.1 overs after blistering half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. During the match, a bizarre incident happened when Heinrich Klaasen was adjudged run out at the non-striker's end by Prince Yadav. The wicket incident happened during the last ball of the 12th over. Prince Yadav bowled a low full toss to Nitish Reddy, who drilled straight back towards the bowler. The ball hits Prince Yadav's hand, who attempted to take a catch. Unfortunately, for Klaasen, the ball ricochets straight towards the non-striker's end stumps where he was standing. Unluckily, the ball hit the stumps, and Klaasen was standing out of his crease and was adjudged run out by the umpire. Prince Yadav initially celebrated before he went down in pain. Klassen departed after scoring 26 runs off 17 balls. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Five Wickets in IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh Guide LSG to Their First Victory of Season 18.

Unlucky Heinrich Klaasen!

Bizarre Dismissal

