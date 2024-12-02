Veteran India speedster Mohammed Siraj yelled his frustration at the security guard for moving near the sight screen during the recently concluded two-day pink ball warm-up clash against Australia Prime Minister's XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The incident happened when Siraj was halted by Matt Renshaw after he noticed some unnecessary movement at the sight screen. A video has gone viral on social media, where Siraj was seen repeating Rohit Sharma's famous dialogue, "O bhai garden mein ghum raha hai kya?" The second pink ball Test between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide from December 6. India leads the five-match Test series 1-0. Mohammed Siraj Credits Jasprit Bumrah and Bharat Arun for Turnaround After Home Series Loss Against New Zealand.

Mohammed Siraj Repeats Rohit Sharma's Dialogue

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)