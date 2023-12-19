Youngster Kartik Tyagi will be featured in the Gujarat Titans squad for IPl 2024. Titans grabbed his deal by paying an amount of INR 60 Lakh. Kartik has previously played for RR and SRH during his previous years. Krtik has played 19 matches in the IPL and has managed to take 15 wickets. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Manimaran Siddharth Sold to LSG for INR 2.40 Crore, Kumar Kushagra Goes to DC.

Kartik Tyagi Signs for GT

Kartik Tyagi is next with a base price of INR 20 Lakh.



He is SOLD to the @gujarat_titans fir INR 60 Lakh ✅#IPLAuction | #IPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

