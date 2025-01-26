IND vs ENG memes went viral on social media after India defeated England by two wickets in the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 on Saturday, January 25. Batting first, England scored 165/9 with Jos Buttler being the top-scorer (45) while Brydon Carse (31) and Jamie Smith (22) came up with cameos. In response, India were off to a decent start in terms of run-scoring but lost wickets at regular intervals. While wickets continued to tumble, Tilak Varma held the other end and played some delightful shots on both sides of the field. He finished with 72* off 55 deliveries as India took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. India Beat England By Two Wickets in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025; Tilak Varma Shines as Men in Blue Go 2-0 Up in Five-Match Series.

Hilarious

When your name is Tilak, you are bound to rattle the British. #INDvENG | #TilakVarma pic.twitter.com/RchBi5grSw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 25, 2025

Indian Cricket Fans Today

Gautam Gambhir After Arshdeep Singh's Dismissal

Gambhir from dugout seeing Arshdeep go for a 6 pic.twitter.com/s6BbtkGeFc — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) January 25, 2025

Funny

Bapu 🥵 pic.twitter.com/bYahSWCWAZ — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) January 25, 2025

'Air Quality is Good, Batting is Not'

'England's Strategy for Playing Spin'

'Gautam Gambhir Right Now'

India lead the series by 2-0 Gautam bhai right now#ENGvsIND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/kwFN26UqiL — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) January 25, 2025

Funny

