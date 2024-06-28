The Indian women's cricket team broke the all-time record of the highest score on any single day of a Test match (men and women) by scoring 525/4 on Day 1 of the IND-W vs SA-W only Test match being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side broke Sri Lanka's previous record of 508 runs, which they scored against Bangladesh in the year 2002. Indian batters Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were the top performers of the Indian team as they played innings of 205 and 149 runs respectively. IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024: Shafali Varma's Double Century, Smriti Mandhana's Century Help India Women Dominate With the Bat As They Reach 525/4 Against South Africa On Day 1.

India Women's Team Achieve Huge Feat

India🇮🇳 women finish Day-1 at 525/4. 525 runs are the HIGHEST by a team in single day of a Test match (men & women). Previous highest - 508 by Sri Lanka v BAN, 2002#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/ULxEjmGnSd — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 28, 2024

