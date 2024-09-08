Sri Lanka will be looking forward take a lead over England when they come out to bat on Day 3 of the ENG vs SL 3rd Test match being played at the Kennington Oval ground in London. The ENG vs SL 3rd Test Day 3 is all set to begin from 03:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on September 8. For viewerseb in India, the England vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test 2024 live telecast viewing option will be available live on Sony Sports TEN 5 and Sony Sports TEN 5 HD channels. For the live streaming viewing option, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website at the cost of a subscription. Besides that, the ENG vs SL cricket match will be available on Airtel TV and the Jio TV app. The ENG vs SL Test series live streaming online will be available on FanCode as well. Ollie Pope Becomes First Batsman to Score His Seven Test Centuries Against Different Opposition, Achieves Feat During ENG vs SL 3rd Test 2024.

England vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Details of 3rd Test 2024 Day 2

𝘼 𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙍𝘿 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘼𝙂𝙀𝙎 💪 @OPope32 becomes the 1st batter in 147 years of intl. cricket to score each of his 7 centuries against 7 different teams 🤯 #SonySportsNetwork #ENGvSL #OlliePope pic.twitter.com/zkDLM6psIn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 7, 2024

