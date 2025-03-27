Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the injury-riddled Lucknow Super Giants on March 27. The SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can find the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi/Telugu/Kannada and Tamil TV channels. Fans in India can get the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. However, for complete coverage of the match, fans will need to purchase a subscription. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live

The ultimate battle of South African power hitters! 💥 GEN GOLD Star #DavidMiller & GEN BOLD #HeinrichKlaasen square off in a guaranteed run fest! Who will come out on top? #IPLonJioStar 👉 #SRHvLSG | THU, 27th March at 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/FNSiRtz5vG — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 27, 2025

