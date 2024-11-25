IND vs AUS funny memes and jokes went viral on social media after the India national cricket team defeated the Australia national cricket team in the opening Test in Perth on November 25. Jasprit Bumrah and co pulled off a sensational victory by 295 runs, which is India's biggest-ever on Australian soil. Chasing 534 to win, Australia were bowled out for 238 with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking three wickets each while Washington Sundar scalped two. Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar two one wicket apiece. With this, India have a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Take a look at some memes below. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Leads India to Its Biggest Test Win on Australian Soil.

'Jasprit Bumrah Against Australia'

Indian Fans Right Now

India won the 1st test match of BGT🥳#INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/TRMYkEBjpq — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) November 25, 2024

'Aaj Se Ginenge GG Era'

Aaj se ginenge GG Era pic.twitter.com/KSUWH0MKjz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 25, 2024

Fan Not Able to Forget India's Whitewash Against New Zealand

lage haath nz ko bhi hara aao ek ghante ki flight hai past trauma bhi khatam ho — vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) November 25, 2024

Haha

Series haare to Gambhir era. Jeete to Bumrah era. Waah pic.twitter.com/nrqW2GnCqs — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 25, 2024

Travis Head Wouldn't Want India in the Ashes!

“Bhai aap Ashes mein to nahin aaoge Australia?” pic.twitter.com/NryLBFrtra — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 25, 2024

Team India Against New Zealand vs Team India vs Australia

