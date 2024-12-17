The sixth match of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, between the India Under-19 cricket team and the Nepal Under-19 cricket team, was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday, December 17. Earlier, Nepal U19 women crawled to 94/8 in 20 overs after India's Parunika Sisodia bagged four wickets. While chasing, India U19 scored 28/0 as rain washed away the whole match. In group A, India Under-19 is leading the points table with three points in two matches. Nepal, on the other hand, is second with as many points and matches. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

India vs Nepal Match Washed Out Due to Rain

