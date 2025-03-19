Days ago, there was leak of KKR's red and gold retro jersey and fans anticipated that the defending champions are bringing back the black and gold jersey as the away jersey. Although, it was not the reality as announced in the Knights Unplugged 2.0. In reality, the black and gold retro jersey was a merchandise that KKR has released to bring back the nostalgic flavours of the inaugural edition of the IPL. The price of the merchandise in INR 1499. Fans can purchase the timeless black and gold jersey on the Knight Club app. Fact Check: Will KKR Have Away Jersey for IPL 2025? Are Kolkata Knight Riders Bringing Back Black and Gold Kit?.

KKR Launches Black and Gold Retro Jersey Merchandise

Nostalgia now comes in black and gold 😍🖤💛 Buy your official KKR Retro kit NOW on Knight Club app! 📲 pic.twitter.com/dtEhtwFZTG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 19, 2025

