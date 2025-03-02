India got rattled by the controlled bowling from Matt Henry during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash at Dubai on March 2. Henry ended up scalping five wickets, which is the third five-wicket haul he has in ODIs. With it he also became the first bowler to scalp a five-wicket haul in ICC Champions Trophy against India. Henry achieved the record by dismissing Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. Matt Henry Scalps His Third Five-Wicket Haul in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Matt Henry Becomes First Cricketer to Take A Five-Wicket Haul Against India in ICC Champions Trophy

During this tournament Matt Henry🇳🇿 becomes first player to take a CT fifer against India. Azmatullah Omarzai🇦🇫 becomes first player to take a CT fifer against England. No one did it against Australia or South Africa yet.#CricketOnJioStar #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/11KRD0BmjV — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 2, 2025

