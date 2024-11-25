Will Jacks got a good bidding war between multiple IPL franchises but Mumbai Indians bettered all the deals at the price of INR 5.25 crore. Royal Challengers Bengaluru who had Will Jacks last year chose not to utilise their Right to Match card option. Will Jacks is a good addition to Mumbai's squad and can be a dangerous player at times. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Ishant Sharma Goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 75 Lakh, Mustafizur Rahman Unsold.

Will Jacks in IPL 2025

.@mipaltan fans, please welcome Will Jacks to the family 🙌🙌



He's sold for INR 5.25 Crore! 💰💰#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

