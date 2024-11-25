Kunal Rathore will now don the Rajasthan Royals jersey during the IPL 2025 campaign. This time around, Rajasthan went in and invested INR 30 lakh, which helped them secure the deal. The young wicketkeeper-batter will once again continue with the Rajasthan Royals, as the IPL franchise picked him during the acceleration round. He is a good T20 batsman and can be useful for RR. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Rajasthan Royals Sign INR 30 Lakh, Mumbai Indians Get Vignesh Puthur for INR 30 Lakh; Mohit Rathee Heads to RCB for INR 30 Lakh.

Kunal Rathore in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)