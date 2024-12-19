Richa Ghosh has smashed the joint-fastest fifty in women's T20Is, achieving this remarkable feat during the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 on Thursday, December 19. The right-hander came in to bat at number five after Smriti Mandhana's dismissal and hit her first ball for a six, making her intention pretty clear. The explosive right-hander went on to reach her fifty off 18 deliveries, hitting three fours and five sixes. With this, she matched the record set by New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield. Smriti Mandhana Completes 500 Fours in Women’s T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024.

Richa Ghosh Smashes Joint Fastest Half-Century in Women's T20Is

