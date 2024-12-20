Rohit Sharma's forgetfulness is not unknown to cricket fans. Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq recently opened up about the Indian national cricket team's 'forgetful' nature, while also sharing a story involving Babar Azam as well. The left-hander was in an interview when he was asked a fun question about what would he do if he woke up as Rohit Sharma. Imam-ul-Haq instantly referred to Rohit Sharma's forgetfulness and joked that he would look for his belongings after waking up. He went on to share a funny story of when Babar Azam helped Rohit Sharma not lose his phone while they were on a plane during the ODI World Cup in 2023. "Rohit bhai phone utha le aapka," Imam-ul-Haq said what Babar Azam told him about Rohit Sharma. (Rohit bhai, please take your phone). Rohit Sharma Hints Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Can Still Make a Comeback in India's Test Squad (Watch Video).

Imam-l-Haq Shares Hilarious Story of Rohit Sharma's 'Forgetfulness':

Pakistan cricketer Imam ul Haq talking about Rohit Sharma. He said Rohit is a different level of personality, During the WC 2023 captains photoshoot Rohit forgot his iPhone on the plane and Babar Azam returned to him. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/B42RYpLq4m — TEJASH 🚩 (@LoyleRohitFan) December 19, 2024

Watch Full Video Here:

