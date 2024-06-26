Shivam Dube has been named a replacement for Nitish Reddy in India's squad for the tour of Zimbabwe 2024. The Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder was impressive in IPL 2024 and also won the 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' award. A statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India revealed that he is injured and now, has been replaced by Dube. Dube is already part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad and has featured in all the matches for the Men in Blue so far. India's tour of Zimbabwe comprises of five T20Is, which start from July 6.

Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Reddy

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Shivam Dube replaces Nitish Reddy in the #TeamIndia squad for the series against Zimbabwe. #ZIMvIND Details 🔽https://t.co/WMktNAIDIx — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)