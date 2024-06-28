Rohit Sharma, over the years, has delivered some stump-mic gems and there was a recent addition to that in the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 27. This incident happened in the 10th over of the innings bowled by Liam Livingstone and the first five balls yielded only three runs. The stump microphone caught Rohit Sharma saying to Suryakumar Yadav, 'Upar daale toh deta hu naa' which translates to English as 'I will hit him if the ball is pitched up'. And he stayed true to his word. Livingstone slid in a pitched-up delivery, and Rohit smashed it down the ground the next ball for a massive six to help India acquire nine runs off the over. The video of this moment has gone viral on social media. India Qualify for Final of T20 World Cup for the First Time After 2014, Beat England to Set Up T20WC 2024 Summit Clash With South Africa.

Rohit Sharma Heard Saying 'Upar Daale Toh Deta Hu Naa' on Stump Mic, Hits Next Ball for Six

“Upar daale to deta hu na” Just Rohit things! 😅 pic.twitter.com/yCLcM6iDh3 — Sneहाहाहा😂 (@__Sn_e_ha__) June 27, 2024

