Ahead of Virat Kohli's potential return to Ranji Trophy action, the ace India batter was seen playing football with his Delhi teammates in the early hours of his team's practice session at Arun Jaitley Stadium on the eve of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Kohli joined the Delhi squad on Tuesday and went through a grueling training session after arriving from Alibaug. Delhi plays their final Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways on January 30 at Kotla. When Was the Last Time Virat Kohli Played in Ranji Trophy? Check Details As India Ace Batter Is Set To Feature In Delhi vs Railways 2024-25 Match.

Virat Kohli Showcasing His Footie Skills

#ViratKohli is in for the 2nd day of practice. After a hour of intense gym session now he is playing football with the Delhi team. Match is tomorrow against Railway.#RanjiTrophy @CricinfoHindi @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/A8YZgyZcM8 — Daya sagar (@sagarqinare) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)